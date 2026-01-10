What benefits will Bangladesh get from EPA with Japan

Bangladesh is set to sign an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Japan just one week before the 13th parliamentary election, with the agreement scheduled to be signed on 6 February in Tokyo, Japan’s capital.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman will be present at the signing ceremony. Sources at the Ministry of Commerce have confirmed this information.

Apart from a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Bhutan, Bangladesh does not have any bilateral economic or trade agreement with any other country. By signing the EPA with Japan, Bangladesh will begin this process.

The government believes that this will not only boost trade but also open up new possibilities for investment and employment. Dependence on the European Union (EU) and the United States will decrease, while Japan may emerge as a major market for Bangladesh. However, experts warn that some risks may also arise.

The initiative for a Bangladesh–Japan EPA was taken during the tenure of the now-ousted Awami League government. At that time, a joint research team was formed to lay the groundwork for negotiations. In its report published on 27 December 2023, the team identified 17 sectors and recommended integrated negotiations. Subsequent discussions progressed based on that report.