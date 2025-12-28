NBR extends income tax return deadline to 31 January
The government has extended the deadline for submitting income tax returns for individual taxpayers for the second time for the 2025–26 tax year.
According to an order issued by the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the return submission deadline has been extended from 31 December 2025 to 31 January 2026.
It says the decision was taken in public interest under the powers conferred by Section 334 of the Income Tax Act, 2023, with prior approval from the government.
Earlier, the NBR had extended the original deadline once from 30 November to 31 December, citing various difficulties faced by taxpayers.
The latest extension aims to provide additional time to facilitate wider compliance and ease pressure on taxpayers.
The NBR has urged eligible taxpayers to avail themselves of the extended time and submit their returns within the revised deadline to avoid any inconvenience.