Bangladesh's Petrobangla cancels LNG spot cargo deliveries: Sources

Summit LNG, the operator of the damaged terminal, told Petrobangla that it had declared force majeure on LNG deliveries after its terminal was damaged, one of the sources added.

In late May, Summit LNG paused operations at its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Moheshkhali after it was significantly damaged during a cyclone.

The company later said the FSRU, which acts as a floating terminal, would proceed to Singapore or the Middle East for repairs, and that it hoped it could return to Bangladesh within three weeks of those being completed.

Due to Summit's terminal outage, Petrobangla cancelled four spot cargoes scheduled for delivery from late May to around mid-June, a senior Petrobangla official said on Tuesday.