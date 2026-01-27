Jamuna Oil loses interest worth billions due to ‘haircut’

State-owned oil company Jamuna Oil has lost interest income worth billions of taka due to an institutional ‘haircut’ decision following the merger of five Shariah-based banks to form the Sammilito lslami Bank PLC.

The company had large deposits in four of the five merged banks. The deposits have now been transferred to the Sammilito lslami Bank.

Recently, Bangladesh Bank decided that no interest would be paid on deposits for 2024 and 2025 held by institutional depositors of the five merged banks. The regulatory authority said the decision was taken in line with international practice in bank mergers. This mechanism is known as ‘haircut’.

As a result of Bangladesh Bank’s haircut decision, Jamuna Oil has been deprived of around Tk 1 billion in interest income in the first six months of the current 2025-26 financial year, which has affected the company’s profit.