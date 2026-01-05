Life insurance losing trust: Income, assets rise, claims fall

Total premium income of life insurance companies in the country has declined. The amount of insurance claims settled has also decreased. In contrast, investment in the life insurance sector increased in 2024 compared to the previous year. At the same time, both the size of the life fund and total assets have grown.

At present, Bangladesh has 36 life insurance companies, including state-owned, private, and foreign firms. According to data from the Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA), these companies earned total premium income of Tk 113.9 billion in 2024, down from Tk 115.11 billion in 2023. This represents a year-on-year decline of Tk 1.21 billion in premium income.

This information was disclosed at the 38th Annual General Meeting of the BIA, the association of insurance company owners, held recently at the Dhaka Club.