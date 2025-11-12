MG’s all-new HS Super Hybrid and Hybrid+ set to arrive in Bangladesh
MG Bangladesh is preparing to launch the all-new HS lineup in the country, introducing the revolutionary Super Hybrid (PHEV) and Hybrid+ models. This marks a significant step in expanding hybrid mobility in Bangladesh, emphasising energy efficiency, comfort, and sustainability.
The MG HS, a stylish and dependable C-segment SUV, has already earned a strong reputation in Bangladesh. The new hybrid variants aim to build on this success by combining the brand’s iconic British design with advanced innovation, delivering a smarter and smoother driving experience.
The Super Hybrid (PHEV) offers a pure electric range of over 120 km, featuring plug-in hybrid functionality for short, zero-emission journeys and hybrid power for longer trips. With a full tank and full charge, it achieves an impressive combined range of more than 1,000 km.
The Hybrid+ model features a smart dual-mode power system that automatically switches between pure electric and petrol drive for maximum efficiency and comfort. Both systems are engineered for intelligent energy optimisation to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions, ensuring a refined driving experience.
Internationally, the MG HS has received multiple accolades, including Best Plug-in Hybrid and Best Family SUV at the WhatCar? Awards 2025, and Best Manufacturer at the Autocar Awards 2025. Beyond awards, the MG HS has been a top-selling hybrid SUV in the UK, Europe, and Australia, as well as in markets such as Thailand, Malaysia, and the Middle East.
Pre-bookings for both MG HS variants are now open at MG Bangladesh showrooms and authorised dealer outlets.