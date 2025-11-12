MG’s all-new HS Super Hybrid and Hybrid+ set to arrive in Bangladesh

MG Bangladesh is preparing to launch the all-new HS lineup in the country, introducing the revolutionary Super Hybrid (PHEV) and Hybrid+ models. This marks a significant step in expanding hybrid mobility in Bangladesh, emphasising energy efficiency, comfort, and sustainability.

The MG HS, a stylish and dependable C-segment SUV, has already earned a strong reputation in Bangladesh. The new hybrid variants aim to build on this success by combining the brand’s iconic British design with advanced innovation, delivering a smarter and smoother driving experience.

The Super Hybrid (PHEV) offers a pure electric range of over 120 km, featuring plug-in hybrid functionality for short, zero-emission journeys and hybrid power for longer trips. With a full tank and full charge, it achieves an impressive combined range of more than 1,000 km.