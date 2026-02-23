US gains the upper hand in trade benefits

Economists and researchers had raised questions from the very beginning about the trade agreement signed in the final days of the interim government aimed at reducing the US reciprocal tariff.

Last Friday, after the US Supreme Court declared that reciprocal tariff illegal, the agreement has come under renewed criticism.

An analysis of trade data between the two countries shows that in the reciprocal tariff agreement, the balance of benefits is heavily weighted in favour of the United States.

According to the agreement, Bangladesh would have to provide tariff concessions on 6,710 US products. In return, the US was to grant tariff-free benefits on 1,638 Bangladeshi products. But the reciprocal tariff, which was the basis for determining these benefits, has now been annulled by the US court.

As a result, Bangladesh’s practical advantages in the US market will be greatly limited.

An analysis of the 2025 import–export data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) shows that of the 6,710 US products for which tariff concessions were mentioned, Bangladesh imported at least 2,016 products last year.

The total import value of these products was about 65 million US dollars. If the agreement had taken effect, and tariffs on these products were gradually reduced or eliminated, Bangladesh’s revenue could have decreased by about Tk 4.19 billion.