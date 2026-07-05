First-time tax return filers to pay Tk 1,000 minimum tax

People filing income tax returns for the first time in the current fiscal year will continue to enjoy a reduced minimum tax of Tk 1,000.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has retained the benefit in the new fiscal year. First-time return filers will have to pay only Tk 1,000 as the minimum tax, compared with Tk 5,000 for other taxpayers.

Bangladesh currently has 12.8 million Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) holders, of whom around 4.0 to 4.2 million file tax returns each year.

From this fiscal year, the annual tax-free income threshold has been raised from Tk 350,000 to Tk 400,000.

Under the revised tax structure, the first Tk 300,000 above the tax-free threshold will be taxed at 10 per cent, the next Tk 400,000 at 15 per cent, the following Tk 500,000 at 20 per cent, the next Tk 2 million at 25 per cent and any remaining income at 30 per cent.