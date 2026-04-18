Bangladesh leads denim garment exports to EU, US markets
The story dates back 42 years. In the Fisheries ghat area of Chattogram, the late Nasir Uddin, founding chairman of Pacific Jeans Group, established a jeans manufacturing factory named NZN Fashion with two of his friends.
In 1984, the country exported its first consignment of jeans from that factory. NZN Fashion exported denim garments worth 12,000 US dollars to the Italian buyer Carrera.
Four decades after the commencement of denim exports, Bangladesh now holds the top position in exporting denim garments to the European Union (EU) and United States markets.
The country secured this achievement a few years ago, and it continues to strengthen its position in denim exports each year.
According to data from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) under the US Department of Commerce and Eurostat, Bangladesh exported denim garments worth 2.6 billion (260 crore) US dollars to the EU and US markets last year.
In 2024, exports amounted to 2.07 billion (207 crore) US dollars. This reflects an approximate 25 per cent increase in denim garment exports to these two major markets within a year.
Industry entrepreneurs report that Bangladesh has witnessed substantial investment in denim fabric production over the past one and a half decades.
The country also offers key raw materials such as gas and water at relatively affordable costs.
In addition, geopolitical factors have led to a shift in purchase orders away from China, with Bangladesh receiving a share of these orders.
Furthermore, Dhaka has hosted international denim expos for over a decade, strengthening connections between foreign buyers and local entrepreneurs.
At present, the ready-made garment (RMG) sector contributes more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh’s export earnings.
Historically, the sector has exported predominantly low-cost garments such as T-shirts, trousers, sweaters, shirts, blouses, and undergarments.
However, higher-value or value-added products such as denim garments are gradually securing a leading position among export items.
In this context, BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan stated on Thursday, “We have long been working to increase exports of value-added or higher-priced garments. The growth in denim garment exports is part of that effort.”
He further said, “Demand for denim remains consistent throughout the year across global markets. New denim fabric mills and modern washing plants are being established in the country, which is driving annual growth in denim garment exports.”
Bangladesh tops both markets
Bangladesh exported denim garments worth 960 million (96 crore) US dollars to the United States last year, marking a 34 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
The country holds approximately a 26 per cent market share, placing it at the top in denim exports to the US.
According to OTEXA, Mexico ranks as the second-largest exporter, with exports worth 640 million US dollars to the United States last year. Vietnam and Pakistan each exported denim garments valued at 500 million (50 crore) US dollars.
Vietnam recorded a 26 per cent growth, while Pakistan achieved growth of around 16.5 per cent. Cambodia exported denim garments worth 250 million (25 crore) US dollars, with a growth rate of 22 per cent.
Meanwhile, Eurostat data shows that Bangladesh exported denim garments worth 1.64 billion US dollars to EU countries last year, reflecting a 21 per cent increase from the previous year.
Bangladesh also ranks as the top denim exporter to the EU, followed by Pakistan, which exported 1.03 billion (103 crore) US dollars’ worth of denim garments, achieving a 23 per cent growth.
In addition, Turkey exported denim garments worth 980 million (98 crore) US dollars to the EU market last year, recording a growth of 0.48 per cent.
Tunisia and China ranked fourth and fifth, exporting 400 million (40 crore) and 290 million (29 crore) US dollars respectively.
Tunisia recorded a growth of 2.67 per cent, while China’s exports grew by approximately 27.5 per cent.
Exporters in Bangladesh note that global demand for denim continues to rise due to its comfort, durability, affordability, and popularity in casual fashion.
In the United States, denim garment imports stood at approximately 3.38 billion (338 crore) US dollars in 2024, increasing to 3.68 billion US dollars last year.
Similarly, EU countries imported denim garments worth 4.72 billion (472 crore) US dollars in 2024, which rose to 5.5 billion (550 crore) US dollars last year.
Position consolidated over a decade
A decade ago, Bangladesh had only 10–12 mills producing denim fabric; today, the number has risen to almost fifty.
Several entrepreneurs report that domestic mills now supply approximately 60 per cent of the country’s denim fabric demand, while the remaining 40 per cent is imported from countries such as Turkey and Pakistan.
To strengthen Bangladesh’s capacity in denim garments, Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), founded by prominent apparel industry entrepreneur Mostafiz Uddin, has organised an international exhibition titled Bangladesh Denim Expo in Dhaka since 2014.
Renowned global denim mills, alongside manufacturers of advanced machinery, equipment, and chemicals, participate in the exhibition together with host Bangladesh. Senior officials or local representatives of international brands also attend.
Shin Shin Group operates 5 factories in Dhaka and Chattogram, four of which produce denim garments.
In the last financial year, the group exported ready-made garments worth 57 million (5.7 crore) US dollars, the majority of which comprised denim products.
When asked, Mohammad Sadat Hossain, chairman of Shin Shin Group, told Prothom Alo, “The Denim Expo has played a significant role in our marketing. Buyers have had the opportunity to directly observe our capabilities, which has greatly helped us capture the denim garment market.”
If denim can succeed, why not other products?
Outside the ready-made garment sector, only four Bangladeshi products have reached the milestone of one billion (100 crore) US dollars in exports, while others continue to lag behind.
As a result, the country’s overall exports have yet to reach the 50 billion US dollar mark.
Responding to this issue, Mostafiz Uddin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Managing Director (MD) of Denim Expert, stated, “If we can succeed in denim garments, we can also succeed in other potential products. The main challenge lies in the lack of communication with buyer organisations."
“To address this, exhibitions similar to those held for denim products are necessary. If my organisation can independently arrange a Denim Expo, why cannot the state organise several such exhibitions?” he added.