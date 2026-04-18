Bangladesh leads denim garment exports to EU, US markets

According to data from the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) under the US Department of Commerce and Eurostat, Bangladesh exported denim garments worth 2.6 billion (260 crore) US dollars to the EU and US markets last year.

In 2024, exports amounted to 2.07 billion (207 crore) US dollars. This reflects an approximate 25 per cent increase in denim garment exports to these two major markets within a year.

Industry entrepreneurs report that Bangladesh has witnessed substantial investment in denim fabric production over the past one and a half decades.

The country also offers key raw materials such as gas and water at relatively affordable costs.

In addition, geopolitical factors have led to a shift in purchase orders away from China, with Bangladesh receiving a share of these orders.

Furthermore, Dhaka has hosted international denim expos for over a decade, strengthening connections between foreign buyers and local entrepreneurs.

At present, the ready-made garment (RMG) sector contributes more than 80 per cent of Bangladesh’s export earnings.

Historically, the sector has exported predominantly low-cost garments such as T-shirts, trousers, sweaters, shirts, blouses, and undergarments.

However, higher-value or value-added products such as denim garments are gradually securing a leading position among export items.