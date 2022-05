Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS), a trade body, has notified an increase in the gold price by Tk 4,199 per bhori with effect from Sunday.

With the latest price, 22-carat gold will be sold at Tk 82,464 per bhori, 21-carat gold at Tk 78,732 per bhori and 18-karat gold at Tk 67,534.

According to a press release, the price of gold has increased both in the international market and local market due to the appreciation of the dollar and some other currencies.