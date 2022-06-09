Govt eyes 7.5pc GDP growth in FY23

The minister said only in the FY20, the economic growth was hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the new base year, a record 7.88 per cent growth was achieved in FY19, but in the following year, FY20, it decreased to 3.45 per cent due to the pandemic.
“However, we were able to begin the process of economic recovery very quickly under the guidance of prime minister. As a result, 6.94 per cent growth has been achieved in FY21 despite the continued impact of Covid-19,” he added.
Kamal said it appears from the economic variables that indicate that the second wave of Covid-19 continued in the first quarter of the current financial year, but did not have a significant negative impact on the economy. “Considering overall perspective, this fiscal year’s GDP growth is forecasted at 7.25 per cent.”