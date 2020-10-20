Govt revises potato price to Tk 35 per kg

The government has fixed the price of potato at Tk 35 per kg in the retail market and Tk 30 per kg at the wholesale level.
The agriculture marketing department of the agriculture ministry revised the price on Tuesday, reports UNB.
It recommended the revised price at a views exchange meeting on Tuesday to make the potato market stable.
Representatives from the commerce ministry, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and Directorate of National Consumer Rights and Protection were present there.
The government also fixed the price of cold storage potato at Tk 27 per kg.
The agriculture marketing department also requested the deputy commissioners concerned for taking necessary steps through strong monitoring and vigilance.
Earlier, the government fixed the price of potato at Tk 30 at retail, Tk 25 at wholesale and Tk 23 at cold storage levels following the skyrocketing price of potato.