Govt to monitor implementation of LPG pricing after lockdown: Energy secretary

Energy and mineral resources division's senior secretary Anisur Rahman said that the government would monitor the market so that the new price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) is implemented properly, reports UNB.

He said this while addressing a webinar on "BERC's LPG Pricing and Its Sustainability" organised by Energy and Power magazine on 17 April.



The energy secretary's remarks came against the backdrop of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission’s (BERC) announcement to fix the price of LPG with effect from 12 April.



As per the new prices, the private companies will have to sell a 12 kg LPG at Tk 975 while LP Gas Company Ltd, the state-owned company, will sell its 12.5 kg LPG at Tk 591 at the retail level.