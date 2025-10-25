First US wheat shipment arrives at Chittagong port

For the first time, a consignment of around 57000 metric tonnes (MTs) of wheat from the USA has arrived at Chittagong port.

Bangladesh initiated the import on a government-to-government basis under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two countries.

According to a media release sent from the Ministry of Food on Saturday, the government will import a total of 440,000 MTs of wheat under the agreement.