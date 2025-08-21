Chittagong Port: Waiting time to receive goods decreasing

It had almost become the norm for ships at Chittagong Port to wait for about a week before berthing at the jetty. As a result, even after ships' arrival, traders had to wait further to receive their goods.

However, this waiting time has started to decrease since February.

Two container vessels equipped with cranes berthed at the port’s General Cargo Berth (GCB) just a day or two after arriving in the port’s waters last Tuesday.

For ships without cranes, the waiting period has now dropped from 7–10 days to about 4 days. Similarly, the number of vessels waiting at sea to berth at the jetty has declined from 14–15 to just 6 days.

Raw materials for export-oriented industries, especially the garment sector, are imported in containers. Any delay in receiving goods slows down production.

Likewise, all exports are shipped in containers. Although entrepreneurs had been struggling with this situation for nearly six months, the recent improvement has brought them some relief.