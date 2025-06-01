FY2025-26
Budget to be unveiled at 3pm Monday
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed is scheduled to present Monday the national budget for fiscal year 2025-26 before the nation.
The pre-recorded budget speech will be broadcast at 3:00 pm tomorrow instead of the earlier scheduled 4:00 pm on that day through Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar, according to a handout.
In addition, all private television channels and radio stations have been requested to telecast and broadcast the budget speech simultaneously at that time by taking the feed from BTV, to ensure wider coverage of the national budget.