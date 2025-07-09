35pc tariff rate
Bangladesh, US second round tariff talks to start today
The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has invited Bangladesh to the second round of negotiations on the Agreement on Reciprocal Tariff during 9-11 July 2025.
Bangladesh is among the first countries to restart negotiations following the issuance of President Trump’s letter to leaders of 14 countries on 7 July, according to a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.
Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, who is leading the Bangladesh delegation in the US, will participate in person in Washington DC while National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman will join virtually from Dhaka.
Senior officials, including the commerce secretary and an additional commerce secretary, have gone to Washington DC to join the talks.
Bangladesh hopes to build on the progress made during the first round of fruitful negotiations on 27 June and conclude the agreement expeditiously, the statement read.