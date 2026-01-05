Mashrur Arefin elected ABB chairman, Ahsan Zaman secretary general
Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank PLC, has been elected Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), the apex body of the country’s commercial bank executives. Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Trust Bank PLC, has been elected Secretary General, said a press release.
The newly elected committee will serve a two-year term for 2026–2027. The leadership team was elected at ABB’s 28th Annual General Meeting, held recently.
The three Vice Chairmen of the committee are: Hassan O. Rashid, Managing Director and CEO, Prime Bank PLC; Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO, Pubali Bank PLC; and Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO, United Commercial Bank PLC.
Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of NRB Bank PLC has been elected Treasurer, while Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Jamuna Bank PLC has been elected Joint Secretary.
In addition to the office bearers mentioned above, the AGM also elected 12 bank Managing Directors and CEOs as members of ABB’s Board of Governors.
The newly elected Chairman, Mashrur Arefin, is a professional banker with 31 years of experience. He has been serving as Managing Director and CEO of City Bank PLC for the past seven years and previously served as ABB’s interim Chairman for last seven months. He also serves as the Chairperson of the SWIFT Members and Users Group in Bangladesh (SMUGB).
The newly elected Secretary General, Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, began his banking career in 1986 at AB Bank Limited. He later joined Eastern Bank Limited in 1998 and has been serving as Managing Director and CEO of Trust Bank PLC since July 2024.