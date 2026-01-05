Mashrur Arefin elected ABB chairman, Ahsan Zaman secretary general

Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank PLC, has been elected Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), the apex body of the country’s commercial bank executives. Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Trust Bank PLC, has been elected Secretary General, said a press release.

The newly elected committee will serve a two-year term for 2026–2027. The leadership team was elected at ABB’s 28th Annual General Meeting, held recently.