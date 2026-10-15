National Bank begins repaying depositors today

National Bank resumed normal banking operations on Thursday, allowing ordinary customers to withdraw their deposits according to their needs. The bank will begin returning deposits today to customers who applied for withdrawals over the past four days.

According to National Bank sources, the financially troubled bank has secured Tk 700 billion in funding to resume normal operations. The state-owned Sonali Bank provided the funds against a guarantee from Bangladesh Bank.

The central bank has imposed a set of conditions on how National Bank can use the money. One of the key conditions is that the funds cannot be used to repay deposits held by any former or current director of the bank. Nor can the money be used to extend loans.