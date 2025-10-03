Islami Bank recovers hacked Facebook page
Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, a private sector bank, has successfully recovered its official Facebook page after it was hacked.
Early on Friday morning, a hacker group took control of the page, changing the profile and cover photos to display their own logo.
For several hours, the page remained inaccessible on Facebook.
It has been learnt that Islami Bank managed to regain access to the page later in the afternoon. The page, which has 3.9 million followers, is now visible again.
When contacted, Nazrul Islam, head of the Bank’s public relations department, told Prothom Alo, “We have been able to recover our Facebook page. We are working with Meta on this matter and hope that by tonight we will regain full control and resume operating the page afresh.”
After hacking the official page early in the morning, the hacker group posted a message stating, “Due to the unethical actions of the active authorities of Bangladesh Islami Bank, MS 470 X has taken control of their page. The future of thousands of employees will be protected. An immediate announcement must be made reconsidering the matter of unfair dismissals.”
However, the post was later deleted.