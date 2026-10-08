Bangladesh loses second place in garment exports to the US

In the first half of this year (January-June), Bangladeshi apparel exports to the US market decreased by almost six per cent.

By the end of July, it increased to six and a half per cent.

However, in August, the rate of decline decreased, with apparel exports decreasing by 4.43 per cent.

During the same period, apparel exports from China and India to the United States declined by more than 29 and 26 per cent, respectively.

Even though the decline in apparel exports to the US market slightly decreased, Bangladesh lost its second position to China.

At the end of July, Bangladesh was the second largest apparel exporting country after Vietnam, followed by China.

However, by the end of August, China had taken over Bangladesh's second position.