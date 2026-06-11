Budget 2026-27
TIN certificate likely to be made mandatory for opening bank accounts
The government has proposed making a tax identification number (TIN) certificate mandatory for opening bank accounts in the proposed national budget for the FY27.
“I propose that, except for student accounts, no-frills accounts, and individuals exempted from obtaining a TIN through a gazette notification issued by the NBR, any person opening a bank account must submit a TIN certificate,” said Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury while placing the proposed national budget for FY27 in parliament today, Thursday.