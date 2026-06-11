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Budget 2026-27

TIN certificate likely to be made mandatory for opening bank accounts

BSS
Sangsad Bhaban

The government has proposed making a tax identification number (TIN) certificate mandatory for opening bank accounts in the proposed national budget for the FY27.

“I propose that, except for student accounts, no-frills accounts, and individuals exempted from obtaining a TIN through a gazette notification issued by the NBR, any person opening a bank account must submit a TIN certificate,” said Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury while placing the proposed national budget for FY27 in parliament today, Thursday.

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