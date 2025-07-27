Consumers, businesses under pressure due to increased tariffs

Businesses are growing increasingly concerned about the upcoming 35 per cent retaliatory tariff imposed by US president Donald Trump From 1 August.

On the same day, new container handling tariffs at private depots will also come into effect. The news of increased tariffs across all services at the Chattogram port has only added to the anxiety of traders.

Business leaders point to two major consequences of the simultaneous fee hikes. First, for imported goods, the additional cost will ultimately be passed on to consumers, potentially driving up product prices and inflation. Second, the increased transportation cost for export goods may weaken exporters’ competitiveness in the global market.

Selim Rahman, first vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Managing Director of KDS Group, told Prothom Alo: "We are already uneasy about Trump’s retaliatory tariffs. And now comes the announcement of higher charges at container depots. Increasing port tariffs without final discussions with users cannot be justified. In exports, every cent counts during negotiations. These additional charges will reduce our competitiveness in the export sector."