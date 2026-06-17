Proposed budget lacks adequate allocation for renewable energy sector: CPD

Only 2 per cent of the allocation for the power generation sector has been earmarked for renewable energy, while the remaining 98 per cent continues to favour fossil fuels.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a private research organisation, highlighted this finding in its review of the proposed national budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

According to the organisation, the revenue structure reflects the persistence of a fossil fuel-centric mindset within the government administration and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

CPD presented the review during a media briefing titled “Proposed National Budget for FY2026–27: What has the power and energy sector received?” held on Wednesday morning at its office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Helen Mashiyat Priyoti, senior research associate at CPD, presented the keynote paper.