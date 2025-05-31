Budget to have little reflection of reform recommendations

The upcoming budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year will have no significant reflection of the reform recommendations made by the task force and committees related to economic affairs.

There will be no new economic roadmap either. Rather, the budget management will largely remain the same as in previous years, according to sources in the finance division of the finance ministry.

Experts said the lack of capacity for reforms and the absence of political will – both can be key reasons behind the situation. Therefore, another conventional budget is going to be announced under the leadership of finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed. However, a notable difference is that the adviser is planning to deliver a shorter budget speech.

After the political changeover in August last year, a white paper formulation committee was formed under the leadership of Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). Besides, the authorities formed a task force to redefine economic strategy, with former BIDS director general KAS Murshid as its chief.