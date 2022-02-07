HC: Grameen Telecom Workers’ union seeks liquidation of the company

The workers’ union of Grameen Telecom, a company owned by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, filed a petition to the High Court on Monday seeking its liquidation.

Mahmud Hasan Feroz, secretary of the ‘Grameen Telecom union of workers and employees’ filed the petition on behalf of the members.

HC bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar set 3 April to pass an order in this regard during hearing the petition, said lawyer M Yusuf Ali, petitioner’s lawyer.

Lawyer Yusuf said, according to labour law workers are supposed to get 5 per cent of the organisation’s profit and Grameen Telecom owes more than 2.5 billion to its workers now.