Why has growth of transactions through Bangla QR stalled?

The ''Bangla QR'' initiative, launched to popularise digital transactions by reducing the use of cash, has stalled. Initially, the transaction pace was encouraging, but recently there has been a decline. Although Bangladesh Bank has set targets for banks and financial institutions to increase transactions.

Meanwhile, from this month, Bangla QR code service has been introduced for peer-to-peer transactions.

An analysis of Bangladesh Bank's data from May to October shows that in the last two weeks of May, daily transactions through Bangla QR amounted to Tk 2-3 billion. In the first week of October, daily transactions rose to Tk 13. 5 billion. After that, transactions began to decline. By the last week of October, transactions fell to Tk 11. 9 billion. Without new initiatives, there seems to be no immediate potential for growth in transactions, according to industry insiders.