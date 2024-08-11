Demo seeks resignation of IFIC Bank chairman Salman F Rahman
Former officials of the private IFIC Bank staged demonstration demanding the resignation of the bank chairman Salman Fazlur Rahman, his son and the representatives of the BEXIMCO Group from the bank.
Protesting officials also demanded restoration of the jobs of the officials who were ‘unjustly’ terminated from their jobs during the tenure of former managing director Shah A Sarwar.
More than two hundred people under the banner of ‘All sacked officials of the IFIC Bank’ staged the demonstration at the bank headquarters in Purana Paltan in Dhaka on Sunday.
Salman F Rahman, who is a vice president of BEXIMCO Group, was the former private industry and investment affair adviser to Sheikh Hasina.
He was not seen in public since the fall of the Sheikh Hsian government. His son Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman is also vice chairman of IFIC Bank.
Protesters alleged IFIC Bank chairman Salman F Rahman looted crores of taka from the bank and former managing director, currently advisor, Shah A Sarwar abated him.