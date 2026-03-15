Remittance shows hope despite Middle East crisis

About 38 per cent of Bangladesh’s remittance comes from the Gulf countries. Tensions have spread across the Middle East since the joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran. As a result, Bangladeshi expatriates living in Middle Eastern countries are facing difficulties.

However, despite the ongoing crisis across the region, remittance inflow to Bangladesh has not yet faced any major setback. Instead, remittance has increased compared with previous periods.

Meanwhile, the dollar price has also risen slightly in the domestic market due to the crisis. Although the impact has not yet been visible, concerns remain among bank officials about remittance amid the Middle East crisis.

Former chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh and managing director of Mutual Trust Bank Syed Mahbubur Rahman told Prothom Alo that Bangladeshis living in Middle Eastern countries are anxious because of the instability. Despite that, they are sending money home ahead of Eid. Many are also sending money for ‘zakat’. As a result, remittance is increasing despite the Middle East crisis.