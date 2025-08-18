BRAC bank, Islami bank and Dutch-Bangla banks lead in deposit growth

While some banks in the country are struggling to return depositors’ money, others are witnessing a surge in deposits. Even though the well-regarded banks are not offering particularly high interest rates, customers continue to flock to them to deposit their money. Many are also depositing funds online.

The cap on deposit interest rates was lifted in mid-2024, which led to an upward trend in deposit rates. However, due to a lack of demand for loans and a decline in interest rates on treasury bills and bonds, reputable banks are not aggressively raising deposit rates. A review of private banks’ deposit positions between January and May reveals this scenario.

It was found that during the first five months of 2025 (January–May), the largest increase in deposits occurred at BRAC Bank in the private sector. This was followed by Islami Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, United Commercial Bank (UCB), Pubali Bank, The City Bank, IFIC Bank, Jamuna Bank, Bank Asia and Dhaka Bank.