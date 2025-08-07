Reciprocal tariff comes into effect, Bangladesh in favourable position

The reciprocal tariff imposed by the US government on Bangladeshi goods came into effect on Thursday. Previously, the United States had been levying tariffs at similar rates on most countries.

Now, with the introduction of varying tariffs for different countries, the dynamics of competition among exporters to the US market are set to change.

To understand how the new US reciprocal tariffs will affect different countries, one can look at a simple comparison involving a basic cotton T-shirt.

Until now, US Customs had been collecting a regular tariff of 16.5 per cent on such items. Starting now, Bangladesh will face an additional 20 per cent reciprocal tariff on top of that rate.

According to US time, the reciprocal tariff came into effect at the first hour of Thursday (10:01 am Bangladesh time). Any goods loaded onto vessels bound for the United States from the jetties of Chattogram Port after that time will be subject to the new tariff. It usually takes 30 to 45 days for containerised goods from Chattogram to reach ports in the United States.