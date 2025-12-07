Inflation rises again, reaching 8.29pc in November

Inflation increased slightly in the month of November. Although the inflation rate declined in October, it rose again in November to 8.29 per cent, compared with 8.17 per cent in October.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released the inflation data for November today, Sunday.

For several months, inflation has been fluctuating, although it has remained within the range of 8 per cent.

According to BBS data, food inflation stood at 7.36 per cent in November, while non-food inflation reached 9.08 per cent. Food inflation has risen for two consecutive months.

High inflation has persisted in the country for the past three years. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, the average inflation rate was 10.03 per cent.