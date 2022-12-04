DSE and CSE plunged Sunday

Out of 305 issues traded, 64 declined, 24 advanced and 217 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
KAY&QUE was the day's top gainer, posting 6.74 per cent gain while Kohinoor was the worst loser, losing 13.49 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 25.40 points to settle at 18,394.23 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 15.36 points to close at 11,021.12.
Of the issues traded, 35 declined, 24 advanced and 79 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 28.59 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 6.08 crore.