DSE and CSE plunged Sunday

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Sunday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 20.81 points or 0.33 per cent to 6,224.56. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 9.12 points to finish at 2,207.01 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 6.71 points to close at 1,363.60.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Taka 3,135.60 million, which was Taka 4,847.51 million at the previous session.

Out of 305 issues traded, 64 declined, 24 advanced and 217 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

KAY&QUE was the day's top gainer, posting 6.74 per cent gain while Kohinoor was the worst loser, losing 13.49 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 25.40 points to settle at 18,394.23 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 15.36 points to close at 11,021.12.

Of the issues traded, 35 declined, 24 advanced and 79 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 28.59 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 6.08 crore.

