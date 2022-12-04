DSE and CSE plunged Sunday

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Sunday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 20.81 points or 0.33 per cent to 6,224.56. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 9.12 points to finish at 2,207.01 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 6.71 points to close at 1,363.60.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Taka 3,135.60 million, which was Taka 4,847.51 million at the previous session.