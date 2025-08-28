5 key reasons why people in our country fall into debt

Alongside personal needs, many families in the country resort to borrowing in order to cope with emergencies and unexpected circumstances.

Individual needs vary. Some borrow to cover household expenses when in difficulty, others to build or repair houses. Borrowing is also common for children’s education or business investment.

According to a research published on Monday by the private research organisation Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), the main purposes of which people in the country incur debt.

The survey was conducted among 8,067 households, though not all were indebted. Findings show that 52 per cent of families had taken loans for one reason or another. The largest proportion borrowed to cover household expenses.