Transport costs rising amid fuel crisis

Transport operators have increased freight charges for trucks and covered vans due to a crisis of fuel. As a result, the cost of transporting essential commodities as well as import–export goods has risen. The increase in transport expenses has also raised concerns that product prices may go up.

Several traders in Dhaka and outside Dhaka said truck fares for transporting vegetables from Bogura to distant destinations have increased by as much as Tk 10,000 per truck. Meanwhile, the cost of carrying goods between Dhaka and Chattogram has gone up by Tk 5,000–6,000. Truck fares for transporting goods within Dhaka have increased as well.

The war involving Iran and the United States and Israel is disrupting oil and gas production and supply. To cope with the situation, the government has reduced the supply of fuel to filling stations. Limits have also been set on how much fuel different types of vehicles can receive at filling stations.

With rationing in place, people have been crowding filling stations day and night to refuel their vehicles out of panic. In many places, trucks and covered vans are receiving less fuel than the set limit.