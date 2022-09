The price of a 12-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Tk 16. As a result the new price will be Tk 1,235. Bangladesh Energy regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the fresh price on Wednesday morning.

The new price will be implemented from 1:00pm today (Wednesday), BERC said. Earlier, the price of 12kg cylinder was decreased by Tk 35.

BERC acting chairman ABM Faruq announced the new price through virtual platform, Zoom.