Tax return deadline extended by another month to 28 February
The government has extended the deadline for submitting income tax returns for individual taxpayers for the 2025–26 tax year by another month.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a special order in this regard today, Thursday.
According to the order, the return submission deadline has been extended from 31 January to 28 February. As a result, individual taxpayers can submit their returns without any penalty until 28 February.
Previously, the deadline for submitting income tax returns had been extended twice, each time by one month.
Usually, the last day for submitting income tax returns is 30 November. However, every year, NBR extends the deadline for submitting returns several times.
Except for a few exceptions, everyone must submit their returns online this time.
Currently, there are more than 11.5 million Tax Identification Number (TIN) holders in the country. TIN holders with taxable income are required to submit returns. So far, 3.4 million TIN holders have submitted their returns.