Tax return deadline extended by another month to 28 February

According to the order, the return submission deadline has been extended from 31 January to 28 February. As a result, individual taxpayers can submit their returns without any penalty until 28 February.

Previously, the deadline for submitting income tax returns had been extended twice, each time by one month.

Usually, the last day for submitting income tax returns is 30 November. However, every year, NBR extends the deadline for submitting returns several times.