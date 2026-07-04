Argentina becomes Bangladesh’s top wheat source for the first time

Bangladesh's wheat import sources have undergone a dramatic shift since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. The change became most evident in the recently concluded 2025-26 fiscal year, when Argentina overtook both Russia and Ukraine to become Bangladesh's largest source of wheat imports for the first time.

According to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh imported a record 7.434 million tonnes of wheat in the last fiscal year, the highest ever recorded. This marks a 25 per cent increase compared to the previous year, with Argentina accounting for approximately 30 per cent of the total volume.

Russia and Ukraine had long been Bangladesh's two largest wheat suppliers, with one of the two topping the list almost every year. However, disruptions caused by the war prompted importers to seek alternative sources, and within a few years Argentina emerged as the leading supplier.