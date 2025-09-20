Chittagong Port: Capacity of Red Sea terminal increasing

A new container yard has been added to the fleet of the Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT Chittagong), formerly known as the Patenga Container Terminal, at Chattogram Port.

Following approval from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), operations have already begun at this newly developed area, named the South Container Yard.

Additionally, a new shed has been introduced for unloading containers and delivering goods. Advanced container handling equipment is also being gradually installed. These developments are increasing the terminal’s overall capacity.

According to the Saudi company responsible for managing the terminal, the expansion in capacity has also widened the scope of services offered.

In June of last year, the terminal was handed over to RSGT—a Saudi port operating company—under a public-private partnership (PPP). This marks the first time a terminal in Bangladesh has been leased for long-term operation under such a partnership. However, due to several initial challenges, the company was unable to fully utilize the terminal's capacity at the start, which also resulted in a lower container handling rate. With the introduction of new facilities, the volume of goods being loaded and unloaded at the terminal is now steadily increasing.