Apex Holdings shuts 4 factories indefinitely in Gazipur

The authorities of Apex Holdings Limited have announced the indefinite closure of four of their factories in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area of Gazipur’s Kaliakair. The decision follows an unrest stemming from workers’ demands over service benefits.

The decision was announced in a notice recently issued by the company’s administration and human resources department.

The factories affected are Apex Spinning and Knitting Mills Ltd., Apex Textile Printing Mills Ltd., Apex Laundry Mills Ltd. and Apex Yarn Dyeing Mills Ltd.

According to the notice, a section of workers from these four factories had been demanding 15 months of basic salary for those completing 10 years of service and seven months of basic salary for those completing five years as service benefits.