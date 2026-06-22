Apex Holdings shuts 4 factories indefinitely in Gazipur
The authorities of Apex Holdings Limited have announced the indefinite closure of four of their factories in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area of Gazipur’s Kaliakair. The decision follows an unrest stemming from workers’ demands over service benefits.
The decision was announced in a notice recently issued by the company’s administration and human resources department.
The factories affected are Apex Spinning and Knitting Mills Ltd., Apex Textile Printing Mills Ltd., Apex Laundry Mills Ltd. and Apex Yarn Dyeing Mills Ltd.
According to the notice, a section of workers from these four factories had been demanding 15 months of basic salary for those completing 10 years of service and seven months of basic salary for those completing five years as service benefits.
Following those demands, a tripartite meeting was held on 15 June on the knitting floor of the factory, attended by worker representatives, factory management and officials from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) and the BGMEA.
During the meeting, DIFE officials stated that service benefits must be paid in accordance with the Bangladesh Labour Act.
On 20 June, the management decided that existing service benefit facilities would remain unchanged, stating that it was not possible for the institution to provide the additional benefits demanded by the workers. Simultaneously, workers were urged to resume normal production activities in compliance with labour laws.
However, the notice claims that on Sunday, a section of workers disrupted production activities in an attempt to press for their demands, creating disorder within the factory premises. As a result, the four factories were shut down under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006.
The notice further said that all activities at the factories would remain suspended from 22 June until further notice. A decision regarding the reopening of the factories will be announced once the situation returns to normalcy.
Amzad Hossain, Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said that no consensus could be reached despite discussions regarding the workers' demands, leading the authorities to close the factories under the labour law.
He added that no disorder was reported in the factory area.