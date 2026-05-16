Local, foreign cos compete for Chittagong Port terminal operations

Until now, the two countries had shown interest in separate terminals in Chittagong Port, but this is the first time they have openly competed for the same terminal. In 2024, RSGT was given the responsibility to operate the Patenga Container Terminal for 22 years, while the process of leasing the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to DP World is still ongoing.

The Saudi–UAE rivalry in Middle Eastern geopolitics has now become more open. The two countries are competing in almost every strategic sector. On 1 May, the UAE reportedly exited OPEC, the Saudi-led oil exporters’ alliance. Whether the competition for port terminals in Bangladesh is part of this geopolitical rivalry remains unclear.

Port stakeholders say this competition is not only about business but also about expanding geopolitical influence in the Middle East. In recent years, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increasingly taken opposing positions in many strategic sectors.