Income tax return submission deadline extended

Prothom Alo English Desk
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for income tax return submission until 31 December, reports UNB.

NBR’s public relations officer MA Momen confirmed the matter to UNB on Tuesday.

Earlier, the NBR said that the deadline would not be extended this year but later changed the decision considering the Covid-19 situation so that more taxpayers could submit their returns.

The income tax return submission for the fiscal year 2021-2022 began on 1 July.

The NBR cancelled tax fair this year like the previous year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 2.4 million (24 lakh) out of 6 million (60 lakh) TIN holders submitted their tax returns in the last fiscal year.

