Income tax return submission deadline extended

Advertisement
Earlier, the NBR said that the deadline would not be extended this year but later changed the decision considering the Covid-19 situation so that more taxpayers could submit their returns.
The income tax return submission for the fiscal year 2021-2022 began on 1 July.
Advertisement
The NBR cancelled tax fair this year like the previous year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some 2.4 million (24 lakh) out of 6 million (60 lakh) TIN holders submitted their tax returns in the last fiscal year.