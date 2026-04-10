Fuel crisis: Ceasefire benefits will take time to materialise

Instability arose in the fuel market after the war began in the Middle East as global fuel supply declined, prices increased. The arrival of imported fuel vessels in the country began to be delayed.

Some suppliers expressed inability to deliver. Concerns grew over maintaining supply even by purchasing from alternative sources at double the price. In just one month, losses from fuel imports reached Tk 90 billion.

People concerned believe that the cost of fuel imports will begin to decline if the war stops. They say that fuel prices in the global market started to fall the day after the ceasefire was announced. However, due to uncertainty over the implementation of the ceasefire, prices rose again within a day. As a result, it will take time to reap the benefits of the ceasefire; relief is not immediate.