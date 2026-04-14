One vessel brings jet fuel, two more on the way with diesel

A vessel carrying jet fuel for aircraft has arrived at Chittagong Port from Singapore. The vessel, ‘MT Great Princess’, entered the jetty at 8:00 am today, Tuesday. It is carrying around 12,000 tonnes of jet fuel. The fuel has been supplied by Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) said that as of 12 April, the country had around 22,000 tonnes of jet fuel in stock, which is enough to meet demand for about 15 days. With the new shipment, the stock has increased further.

However, demand for jet fuel in the country is relatively low. From 1 to 12 April, a total of 21,000 tonnes was sold, with a daily average of 1,758 tonnes. During the same period last year, the average sales were around 1,500 tonnes.