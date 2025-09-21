Students will receive new textbooks in January: Financial Adviser

Although there was a delay in distributing new textbooks to students this year, they will receive their books in January for the upcoming academic session, according to finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed.

The finance adviser stated that last year the printing work order had been issued in November.

This time, to ensure students receive their new books in January, initiatives have been taken to issue the work orders in September.

Some have already been issued and the remainder will be finalised by the middle of September after proper scrutiny. Another meeting is likely to be held next week.