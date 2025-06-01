No relief in tax-free income limit, corporate tax to increase

The government has no plans to offer significant tax relief for ordinary taxpayers in the upcoming budget despite high inflation and decline in people’s real income.

As of Saturday’s decisions, there will be no change to the individual tax-free income threshold—meaning the limit will not be increased.

Corporate taxes may rise for businesses. Specifically, the corporate tax rate will go up for unlisted companies in the stock market. Additionally, the fixed rate tax that must be paid regardless of profit or loss may also increase.

There may be some tax relief in certain areas. For instance, the minimum tax for individuals might be slightly reduced. Taxes on buying and selling land may also be lowered. In some cases, the requirement to file an income tax return might be lifted.

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed will present the national budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 tomorrow, Monday. He will deliver the budget through a televised address to the nation. This will be the first budget of the interim government formed after the July uprising. It appears that the government is not making major changes to the tax policy in the budget, only some minor adjustments.