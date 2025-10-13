Soybean oil price increases by Tk 6 per litre, palm oil by Tk 13

The price of soybean oil in the country’s market has been increased by Tk 6 per litre. As a result, bottled soybean oil will now be sold at Tk 195 a litre, up from the previous price of Tk 189. The new prices will come into effect from tomorrow, Tuesday.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, the organisation of edible oil refining and manufacturing companies, announced the revised price in a press release on Monday evening.

The media release said that the price of edible oil has been adjusted in line with the international market, following discussions with the Ministry of Commerce. The new prices will take effect from tomorrow, Tuesday.