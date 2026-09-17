BRAC welcomes Arinjoy Dhar as deputy executive director

Arinjoy Dhar has played a central role in shaping the strategic direction of BRAC’s Microfinance programme and Technology.

He joined BRAC in January 2022 as Senior Director of Microfinance, leading a comprehensive transformation that expanded the portfolio to serve 12 million clients across 3,300 branches, nearly doubling its size.

“It is an honour to take on this responsibility at BRAC. As we navigate a rapidly changing development landscape, our focus must remain on staying close to the communities we serve, responding to their evolving needs, and finding practical and sustainable ways to create lasting impact. I look forward to working with colleagues and partners across BRAC to strengthen our efforts and contribute to BRAC’s continued journey of impact and innovation,” said Arinjoy Dhar.