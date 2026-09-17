BRAC welcomes Arinjoy Dhar as deputy executive director
Arinjoy Dhar has been appointed deputy executive director of BRAC, overseeing Microfinance, Technology, Education, Skills Development, Migration Programme, and Operations, reports a press release.
He brings diverse, multi-sectoral experience in senior leadership roles across the banking, microfinance, and technology sectors, with a proven track record of effectively driving digital transformation, operational excellence, and sustainable financial inclusion across Bangladesh and international markets.
Arinjoy Dhar has played a central role in shaping the strategic direction of BRAC’s Microfinance programme and Technology.
He joined BRAC in January 2022 as Senior Director of Microfinance, leading a comprehensive transformation that expanded the portfolio to serve 12 million clients across 3,300 branches, nearly doubling its size.
“It is an honour to take on this responsibility at BRAC. As we navigate a rapidly changing development landscape, our focus must remain on staying close to the communities we serve, responding to their evolving needs, and finding practical and sustainable ways to create lasting impact. I look forward to working with colleagues and partners across BRAC to strengthen our efforts and contribute to BRAC’s continued journey of impact and innovation,” said Arinjoy Dhar.
Prior to joining BRAC, he spent over two decades with HSBC in top-tier executive and financial leadership roles across Hong Kong, Canada, China, and Bangladesh.
Throughout his tenure at BRAC, he has pioneered key inclusive finance initiatives, bringing 1.5 million farmers under crop insurance coverage, and reaching 12 million policies through Credit Shield Insurance.
A strong advocate for technology and gender equality, he led the digital transition of credit services through the Microfinance client app, now used by 1.7 million clients, while doubling female representation in leadership across an ecosystem where women constitute 89 percent of borrowers and more than 45 per cent of the workforce.
Arinjoy Dhar holds several key governance and advisory roles across corporate, academic, and non-profit institutions.
He chairs BRACNet Limited and serves on the Boards of Directors of Guardian Life Insurance Company and BRAC IT Services.
Additionally, he serves in advisory capacities at BRAC University, the University of Galway, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
He holds a Master's degree (MSc) from Lancaster University. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK), CPA Australia, and the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (Australia).