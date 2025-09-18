15 closed BEXIMCO factories to reopen with Tk 2.5b investment

An initiative has been taken to reopen BEXIMCO Group’s closed factories. To restart operations, Japanese company Revival is set to invest Tk 2.45 billion initially, with US-based firm Ecomili partnering in the process.

The government has approved their joint investment plan to reopen the factories. What now remains is a tripartite agreement between Revival, Janata Bank, and BEXIMCO, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

BEXIMCO’s major international buyers include Zara, Marks & Spencer, Target, American Eagle, Pull & Bear, and Bestseller.

Due to strong demand from these brands, efforts are underway to relaunch the 15-factory BEXIMCO Textiles Division, which shut down after the August’s political transition last year.

Revival Project Ltd. and US e-commerce company Ecomili plan to invest US $20 million to reopen them. A written proposal has already been submitted to the Labour and Employment Ministry in this regard.