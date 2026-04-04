How much fuel oil was imported during one month of war
Over the past month since the outbreak of the war, Bangladesh has received approximately 280,000 tonnes of diesel, 22,000 tonnes of jet fuel, and 25,000 tonnes of furnace oil through 11 vessels. In total, these shipments account for more than 327,000 tonnes of fuel. In addition, a further 22,000 tonnes of diesel has arrived via pipeline from India.
One month has passed since the outbreak of war in the Middle East. During this period, Bangladesh imported fuel through 11 vessels, bringing in more than 327,000 tonnes in total. In addition, a further 22,000 tonnes of diesel arrived via pipeline from India.
However, due to the conflict, eight scheduled vessels carrying both refined and crude fuel were unable to reach the port, placing pressure on the supply system.
This overview of fuel imports over the past month has been obtained from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).
Amid ongoing uncertainty, the organisation is intensifying efforts to procure fuel from alternative sources.
Following the joint strikes by the United States and Israel in Iran on 28 February, the conflict spread across the Middle East.
Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—one of the primary routes for global fuel transport—have put Bangladesh’s imports at risk.
BPC officials stated that efforts are underway to reschedule the delayed vessels and to secure fuel from alternative sources.
According to BPC sources, over the past month, the 11 vessels delivered approximately 280,000 tonnes of diesel, 22,000 tonnes of jet fuel, and 25,000 tonnes of furnace oil, totalling more than 327,000 tonnes of fuel. Additionally, 22,000 tonnes of diesel were supplied via pipeline from India.
The first vessel after the outbreak of war arrived on 3 March. The tanker ‘MT Oriental Greenstone’ carried 32,000 tonnes of diesel, supplied by Unipac Singapore PTE Ltd.
The most recent vessel arrived yesterday, Friday at noon. The ‘MT Yuan Jing He’ delivered 27,000 tonnes of diesel from Singapore, also supplied by Unipac.
Meanwhile, eight scheduled vessels carrying approximately 385,000 tonnes of fuel failed to arrive. These included around 160,000 tonnes of diesel, 200,000 tonnes of crude oil, and 25,000 tonnes of jet fuel.
Amid concerns over a potential fuel shortage, long queues, congestion, and disorder have been observed at filling stations. Many drivers have had to wait for hours, while others returned without fuel due to shortages.
However, BPC Chairman Md Rezanur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “There is no shortage of fuel. In addition to contracted suppliers, fuel will also be sourced from new suppliers this month.”
He added that progress has been made regarding four of the delayed vessels, one of which arrived yesterday, Friday while confirmation has been received that three more will arrive soon. “Fuel is continuing to arrive as per contracts.”
There is currently no shortage of fuel in the country. In addition to contracted international suppliers, fuel is also being sourced from alternative providers and will continue to arrive. Therefore, there is no major cause for concern regarding supply.Anindya Islam, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources
Oil that will come in 3 months
Despite this, uncertainty in supply caused by the war has not yet been fully resolved. BPC officials stated that efforts are underway to reschedule the delayed vessels and to secure fuel from alternative sources.
In this context, BPC has formulated a preliminary import plan through June.
According to the plan, in April, 323,000 tonnes of diesel, 50,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 25,000 tonnes of octane, and 75,000 tonnes of furnace oil has been set.
350,000 tonnes of diesel, 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 25,000 tonnes of octane, and 75,000 tonnes of furnace oil has been set for May.
270,000 tonnes of diesel, 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 25,000 tonnes of octane, and 75,000 tonnes of furnace oil target has been set for June.
However, this schedule is not fixed and is being updated regularly in response to international market conditions and uncertainties among suppliers.
Officials further noted that fuel procurement from alternative sources has been strengthened. Once supply from these sources begins, national reserves will increase and the overall supply situation is expected to stabilise gradually.
They also indicated that diesel demand is likely to decline after the irrigation season ends.
At the same time, continued arrivals of vessels and pipeline imports from India are expected to reduce the risk of any major shortage.
The government has also stated that the situation remains under control. State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam told Prothom Alo, “There is currently no shortage of fuel in the country. In addition to contracted international suppliers, fuel is also being sourced from alternative providers and will continue to arrive. Therefore, there is no major cause for concern regarding supply.”