How much fuel oil was imported during one month of war

One month has passed since the outbreak of war in the Middle East. During this period, Bangladesh imported fuel through 11 vessels, bringing in more than 327,000 tonnes in total. In addition, a further 22,000 tonnes of diesel arrived via pipeline from India.

However, due to the conflict, eight scheduled vessels carrying both refined and crude fuel were unable to reach the port, placing pressure on the supply system.

This overview of fuel imports over the past month has been obtained from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

Amid ongoing uncertainty, the organisation is intensifying efforts to procure fuel from alternative sources.